Falls Patio Players presents SPAMALOT. Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL, SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. Did we mention the bevy of beautiful show girls? The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including “Best Musical”, and received 14 Tony Award nominations. Shows are at North Middle School auditorium on N88 W16750 Garfield Dr. in Menomonee Falls. Performances are on April 21,22 / 28, 29 at 7:30 pm and 23 & 30 at 2 pm. Tickets can be purchased on-line at fallspatioplayers.com or on the 24 hr information line@ 262-255-8372. Adults are $18 and Seniors/Students are $15. There is Handicapped access through the rear lobby doors. Find us also on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

