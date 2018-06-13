Family Internet Security Workshop

• Everyone knows about the dangers on the Internet – hackers, creeps and thieves as well as malicious software like viruses and spyware. However, there is a lot of confusing information out there on how to keep yourself and your family safe. Get the facts and learn strategies on how to navigate all the various ways to protect all of your family members on each of their devices.

• Cost is $10 – Which includes a bundle of powerful Internet security software. (You must bring your own USB storage device with a minimum of 200mb of free space) Otherwise, USB drives pre-loaded with the software bundle will be available for purchase for an additional $10.

• Seating is limited for this valuable seminar. Pre-registration is required. Please call Right-Click Computer Services at 414-258-2895 Mon.-Fri. between the hours of 10am and 7pm to reserve your space. Please, only children 12 and older. Call about corporate and group rate discounts.

• A lot of very useful information will be covered in this seminar so pen and paper are recommended to take notes. We will also make ourselves available for a question and answer period afterward - time permitting.

• Conducted by Wally Horngren – owner of Right-Click Computer Services located in Brookfield - and his associate W.W. Cain III who together have over 40 years experience in the computer technology field.