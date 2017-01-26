Event time: Thursday, Friday & Saturday: 12-5pm. Additional Hours by Appointment

“FAMOUS” ART PROJECT CELEBRATES EVERYDAY HEROES, BRINGS INTERNATIONAL CAST OF SPEAKERS TO RACINE

Everyone is famous to the people whose lives they have impacted.

The Racine Arts Council Gallery will be hosting the debut of a solo show, FAMOUS, by Racine artist Deb Marett, at the their 6th Street location in Feb/March of 2017. On March 25, the closing night of the show, there will be an event called “15 Minutes of Fame” which will feature local, national, and internationally known speakers. The project celebrates people who make a difference in their communities, and encourages a more localized, meaningful definition of the word ‘famous.’

The “Famous” project is inspired by a poem by internationally acclaimed poet Naomi Shihab Nye. The poem’s first line, “The river is famous to the fish” caught Marett’s imagination years ago. “The idea is, anyone is famous to the people whose lives they have touched,” Marett explains. “We tend to pay a lot of attention to whomever the media features. Much of the time, those people aren’t really worthy to be given that much of our time and energy. Look around—I guarantee you know at least five people who are doing amazing things with their time and talents. Those are the people who deserve our attention.”