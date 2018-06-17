Father's Day with Bottomless Manmosas

SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Every dad dreams of being an international spy. What if you could make this dream come true on Father's Day?

Control recognizes this desire and for one day only, every dad that comes in (and purchases a brunch entree) will also receive Bond's brunch drink of choice - the bottomless MAN-mosa.

Surprise your dad with an experience he will love. Only at the SafeHouse.

Info
SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
