Father's Day Free Admission
Harley-Davidson Museum 400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Event time: 9am-6pm
Harley-Davidson Museum ®
June 18, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The Harley-Davidson Museum honors dads and grandfathers by offering free admission* on Father’s Day. Forget the necktie and certainly don’t make dad fire up the grill. Give him an unforgettable experience at the H-D Museum and MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant. Call (414) 287-2778 for reservations at MOTOR or pop in for a drink at the bar. H.O.G members get in free to the H-D Museum every day.
*Free admission for dad with a paid adult admission.
Price: free