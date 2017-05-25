Event time: 9am-6pm

Father’s Day Free Admission

Harley-Davidson Museum ®

June 18, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Harley-Davidson Museum honors dads and grandfathers by offering free admission* on Father’s Day. Forget the necktie and certainly don’t make dad fire up the grill. Give him an unforgettable experience at the H-D Museum and MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant. Call (414) 287-2778 for reservations at MOTOR or pop in for a drink at the bar. H.O.G members get in free to the H-D Museum every day.

*Free admission for dad with a paid adult admission.

Price: free