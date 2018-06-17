Father's Day Vintage Car/Motorcycle Show

Google Calendar - Father's Day Vintage Car/Motorcycle Show - 2018-06-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Father's Day Vintage Car/Motorcycle Show - 2018-06-17 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Father's Day Vintage Car/Motorcycle Show - 2018-06-17 15:00:00 iCalendar - Father's Day Vintage Car/Motorcycle Show - 2018-06-17 15:00:00

Hales Corners Lutheran Church 12300 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130

- Father's Day Vintage Car/Motorcycle Show – a fun event for local car and bike enthusiasts and a great way to spend Father's Day.

Come enjoy live music and a variety of vintage, cool, odd and collector’s cars, motorcycles and trucks in the parking lot at Hales Corners Lutheran. And, if you have a vehicle or bike, come show it off! While there is no registration, show vehicles should arrive between 2:00 and 2:55pm to line up for the 3:00pm show. Water, soda and popcorn will be available and live music will kick off the show at 3:00 pm.

Info
Hales Corners Lutheran Church 12300 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130 View Map
Kids & Family, Misc. Events, Today in Milwaukee
Google Calendar - Father's Day Vintage Car/Motorcycle Show - 2018-06-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Father's Day Vintage Car/Motorcycle Show - 2018-06-17 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Father's Day Vintage Car/Motorcycle Show - 2018-06-17 15:00:00 iCalendar - Father's Day Vintage Car/Motorcycle Show - 2018-06-17 15:00:00