- Father's Day Vintage Car/Motorcycle Show – a fun event for local car and bike enthusiasts and a great way to spend Father's Day.

Come enjoy live music and a variety of vintage, cool, odd and collector’s cars, motorcycles and trucks in the parking lot at Hales Corners Lutheran. And, if you have a vehicle or bike, come show it off! While there is no registration, show vehicles should arrive between 2:00 and 2:55pm to line up for the 3:00pm show. Water, soda and popcorn will be available and live music will kick off the show at 3:00 pm.