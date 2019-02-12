Father & Son Piano Duo Performing at Carthage College

On February 12, Carthage College will be hosting father and son piano duo Ryan and Ryan at 7:30 p.m. in the A.F. Siebert Chapel.

Ryan and Ryan are a father and son piano duo who have been performing together for years, combining styles and eras for a unique musical experience. The pair’s repertoire spans music from Rachmaninoff, to Gershwin, to Billy Joel. The duo reimagines classics and contemporary music to create a sound that is unique to them. They use their education and skill in styles such as ragtime, funk, and jazz to recreate these timeless pieces. Their special blend of music creates a performance that is available to all musical backgrounds. Their inventiveness, creativity, joy for life, and love of music are infectious. Ryan and Ryan, time and time again, have proven to be a hit with audiences of all generations.

Both members of the duo have an extensive background with music. Donald Ryan came to the United States to study music, earning degrees from Oral Roberts University and the University of Tulsa. Donald’s skill and mastery of many genres are evidenced by his induction into the Oklahoman Jazz Hall of Fame. His son, Barron Ryan, has been playing piano since the age of four. Given his father’s career, this comes as no surprise. He has been award prizes from many competitions, including the Oklahoma Israel Exchange Young Artists Competition in 2011. The two both place a heavy influence on education. Both have experience in the classroom and in educational settings, reaching students from the youngest of ages to college-aged musicians. The duo understands and encourages how music can be used as a way of motivating and inspiring students.