My Favorite Murder Pub Quiz

“Calling Milwaukee Murderinos”

& MFM Fan Cult Members

Join us Halloween weekend for a 'deathly' quiz full of 'dreadful' puns and 'gruesome' murders.

This quiz will be based on the true crime, comedy podcast, My Favorite Murder created by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. Questions will be about cases discussed throughout the episodes, the cast of the show, and the podcast as a whole.

Also, come with your "hometown murders!" Some will be selected to share and receive prizes for the best... or worst... ones!

$5 per player, with ALL participation proceeds being donated to Meta House, Inc., a non-profit that supports Women with Addiction.

No reservations will be taken for this trivia. Please arrive early with your group to save your seats. (Must be 18 or older to play)

