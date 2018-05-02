Featured Artist Exhibit- Barbara Farrell, Angela Williams-Duea and George and Cecelia Rowe

May 2 - May 27, 2018

Regular gallery hours:

Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm

This month long exhibit features the work of Watercolor Artist-Barbara Farrell, Mixed Media Artist-Angela Williams-Duea and Fused Glass and Jewelry Artists-George and Cecelia Rowe. The Brick Gallery, located inside Lemon Street Gallery will have expanded exhibit space for these artists. This month showcases the unique work of Barbara Farrell whose paintings reflect the love of rich harmonious color and all things natural, Angela Williams-Duea is attracted to geometric symmetry, weathered and rusty objects, and the loveliness in the ordinary. George and Cecelia Rowe have always had a desire to create something that's beautiful and to continue to learn and try new techniques. Stop in to meet the artists on Saturday, August 12 from 6-9pm.