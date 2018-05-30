Featured Artist Exhibit- Eileen Mazurek, Rob Rollins and Peter Wroblewski

May 30 - June 24, 2018

Lemon Street Gallery

4601 Sheridan Rd

Kenosha, WI

Regular gallery hours:

Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm

This month long exhibit features the work of Photographer and Mixed Media Artist-Eileen Mazurek, Oil Painter-Rob Rollins and Sculptor-Peter Wroblewski The Brick Gallery, located inside Lemon Street Gallery will have expanded exhibit space for these artists. This month showcases the unique work of Eileen Mazurek whose photography is inspired by the challenge of capturing the beauty and diversity of nature at that moment in time. Rob (Franko T) Rollins images tells him what they need and he follows. His influences are Van Gogh, Rembrandt and Freud. Peter Wroblewski uses sculpture to express his vision. He strives to show movement, both subtle and obvious. Stop in to meet the artists on Saturday, June 9 from 6-9pm.