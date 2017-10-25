Featured Artist Exhibit - Holly Gray, Brendan Palbitska and Steven Santamour

This month long exhibit features the work of photographers Brendan Palbitski and Steven Santamour, and Ceramic Artist Holy Gray. The Brick Gallery, located inside Lemon Street Gallery will have expanded exhibit space for these artists. This month showcases Steve Santamour whose goals are to capture the unique moments in time and share these beautiful moments with others. Holly Grey is inspired by clay, and loves the feel and its almost magical properties. She is inspired by nature and its textures. Brendan Palbitska is a creative photographer who is not afraid to capture images outside the box. He creates photographs that revolve around everything from nature to abstract images to the human life. Stop in to meet the artists on Saturday, November 11 from 6pm - 9pm. Regular gallery hours:

Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm