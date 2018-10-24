Featured Artist Exhibit - James MacAyeal, Kate Peterson, Mike Wilson

October 24 - November 18, 2018

Regular gallery hours:

Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm

This month long exhibit features the work of James MacAyeal - Oil and Acrylic Artist, Kate Peterson - Mixed Media Artist, Mike Wilson - Photographer. The Brick Gallery, located inside Lemon Street Gallery will have expanded exhibit space for these artists. This month showcases the work of James MacAyeal who expresses his most intimate feelings and memories of people and places in his life. Kate Peterson shares capturing an elusive element that has sparked an emotional response. Michael Wilson makes photographs of natural and man-made objects with different colors and shapes, shadows and patterns of light that catch his eye. Stop in to meet the artists on Saturday, November 10 from 6-9pm.