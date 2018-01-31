Featured Artist Exhibit - Julie Latayan, Sujit Sudhi, and Sherri Wistrom

This month long exhibit features the work of Julie Latayan - sculpture and acrylic artist, Sujit Sudhi - watercolor artist and Sherri Wistrom - fiber artist. The Brick gallery, located inside Lemon Street Gallery will have expanded exhibit space for these artists. Enjoy the funny and witty combinations of Julie Latayan, the inspirational watercolors of Sujit Sudhi and the wonderful fiber creations of Sherri Wistrom. Join us for an opening reception on February 10. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from January 31 - February 25, 2018. Regular gallery hours are Wed 11-6pm, Thurs 11-8pm, Fri-Sat 11-6pm and Sun 11-4pm.