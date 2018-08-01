Featured Artist Exhibit - Tom Budzinski, Larry Lemm, Andres Vences

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

August 1 - August 26, 2018

Regular gallery hours:Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm

This month long exhibit features the work of Tom Budzinski - Ceramic Artist, Larry Lemm - Oil Painting Artist, Andres Vences - Watercolor Artist. The Brick Gallery, located inside Lemon Street Gallery will have expanded exhibit space for these artists. This month showcases the work of Tom Budzinski who has created his unique style that reflects nature, classic forms and repeating patterns. Larry Lemm’s paintings reflect his passion for nature and pieces of memories from his past. Andres Vences work is a range of mediums and his subjects tend to be figural, but he also touches on scenery and abstraction. Stop in to meet the artists on Saturday, August 11 from 6-9pm.

