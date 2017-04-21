Event time: Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm

Featured Artist Exhibit-Melissa Pierson, Vicki Ridgway and Bob Schnack

This month long exhibit features the work of photographer Bob Schnack, metal-smith jewelry designer Vicki Ridgway and acrylic painter Melissa Pierson. The Brick Gallery located inside the Lemon Street Gallery will have expanded exhibit space for these artists. Enjoy the adventures as seen through the lens of Bob Schnack and the original designs of metal-smith Vicki Ridgway. Melissa Pierson draws her inspiration from nature. Join us for the opening reception on Saturday May 13, 2017 from 6-9pm.

Price: Free