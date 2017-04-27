Event time: Wed, Fri, Sat 11-6, Thurs 11-8, Sun 11-4

Featured Artist Exhibit- Larry Farkas, Joan Hoss and Tom Clark

May 31 - June 25

Regular gallery hours:

Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm

Tom Clark, Joan Hoss and Larry Farkas are the featured member artists in the Brick Gallery during this month long exhibit. Tom Clark is well known for his unique piccasiette creations. Discover the funky style of Joan Hoss' jewelry while exploring the detailed paintings of Larry Farkas. Meet the artists at the opening reception on Saturday, June 10th from 6-9pm.

www.lemonstreetgallery.org

Price: Free