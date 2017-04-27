Featured Artist Reception

Event time: 6pm - 9pm

Second Saturday Artist Reception-Larry Farkas, Joan Hoss and Tom Clark

Saturday, June 10, 2017

6:00 pm - 9:00pm

Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at the opening reception for Lemon Street Gallery member artists Tom Clark - piccasiette artist, Joan Hoss - jewelry designer and Larry Farkas - painter. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from May 31 - June 25, 2017. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm.

Price: Free