Fellows & Facilitators: Interrogating Whiteness
Frank Zeidler Center for Public Discussion 631 N 19th St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Join fellow community members in discussing racial identity and whiteness. What does it mean to be white? How can we "interrogate" whiteness?
The evening will begin with an introduction by Martha Barry, an instructor for the YWCA's "Unlearning Racism" course.
Location: Zeidler Center for Public Discussion (located inside Redeemer Lutheran at 631 N. 19th St., Milwaukee)
Info
Frank Zeidler Center for Public Discussion 631 N 19th St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Activist, Today in Milwaukee, Workshops / Classes / Groups