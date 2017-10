×

Festival City Symphony will continue its 2016-2017 “Symphony Sundays” series with a concert titled Going for Baroque on Sun., Jan. 29, 2017, at 3:00 pm at the Pabst Theater, 144 East Wells Street.

The concert will highlight music from the Baroque Era, beginning with Leopold Stokowski’s arrangement of Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor,” followed by the expressive “Adagio” by Albinoni in a setting for full orchestra arranged specifically for FCS. Two FCS trumpeters, Gerry Keene and Joe Burzinski, will perform in the regal “Concerto For 2 Trumpets” by Francesco Manfredini. The concert will conclude with J.J. Abert’s arrangement of Bach’s “Prelude and Fugue,” and “Music for the Royal Fireworks” by G.F. Handel.

FCS welcomes children to these concerts, which are most appropriate for those in second grade and older. Prior to each concert at 2:45 p.m., Education Director Jayne Perkins presents “Children's Program Notes,” offered to help children become familiar with the music they are about to hear. Conductor Monte Perkins will also include descriptive program information from the stage.

Admission to each concert is $14 for adults and $8 for children, students, and seniors. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Pabst Theater Box Office at 414-286-3205 or online at pabsttheater.org . Three-concert discount Family Coupon Packs may still be purchased. Call 414-365-8861 for more information.