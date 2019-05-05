Festival City Symphony Presents “Rhapsody and Romance: Legends of the Piano” Concert

Acclaimed Milwaukee Pianist Jeannie Yu To Guest Perform in Season Finale

Milwaukee, Wis.—Festival City Symphony will conclude its “Symphony Sundays” series for the season with a concert titled Rhapsody and Romance: Legends of the Piano on Sun., May 5, at the Pabst Theater, 144 East Wells Street. In a change from previous years, Symphony Sundays begin at 2 p.m. this season.

Two pieces by piano virtuoso Franz Liszt will provide a brilliant and fiery opening to the concert: Hungarian Rhapsody no. 2, S. 359 and Les Preludes, S. 97. Rounding out the season finale is Piano Concerto no. 1, op. 11 by Frédéric Chopin.

FCS is pleased to welcome acclaimed Milwaukee pianist Jeannie Yu as a guest performer for this majestic finale.

“Chopin’s First Piano Concerto is among the greatest concertos ever penned,” said FCS Music Director Carter Simmons. “With Jeannie Yu on piano, the audience will be transported by her superb command of the instrument.”

FCS welcomes children to these concerts, which are most appropriate for those in second grade and older. Prior to each concert at 1:45 p.m., Lynn Roginske presents “Children's Program Notes,” offered to help children become familiar with the music they are about to hear.

Admission to each concert is $14 for adults and $8 for children, students, and seniors. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Pabst Theater Box Office at 414-286-3205 or visiting PabstTheater.org.

Milwaukee’s Festival City Symphony, the oldest performing symphony orchestra in the area, showcases area professional musicians. Its mission is to extend the reach of classical music in the community with reasonable pricing and informative formats that embrace people of all ages. For more information, visit festivalcitysymphony.org or call 262-853-6085.