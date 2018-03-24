Festival of Laughs

Several black stand-up veterans team up for this comedy festival, including Sommore (an actress who’s appeared in The Queens of Comedy, Friday After Next and Soul Plane); George Wallace (who’s appeared on “The Tonight Show” and “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and hosted his own HBO special); former BET “ComicView” host Bruce Bruce; and Earthquake, a larger-than-life BET and HBO veteran who also frequently appears on Steve Harvey’s radio show.