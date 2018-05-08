Fiber Series- Birds Nest Button

Tuesday: May 8th 6-8pm

Thread button making is easy, fun and endlessly creative. The making of thread buttons reached its height of popularity during the late 17th century in Dorset England. The Bird’s Nest style was one of the most popular styles and was used on clothing when a soft, comfortable button was desired. If you crochet, knit or sew and have a hard time finding buttons to match you projects this is an awesome class for you.

Instructor: Laura Zielinski Class Fee: $30