Fiber Series-Spinning with a Drop Spindle

Wednesdays: June 6th – June 20th 6-8pm

A drop spindle is a simple tool, which connects us to the past. For thousands of years, hand spindles provided the only means to obtain clothing from fibers. This device was used to create every length of yarn from coarse linen thread for sails, to the finest silks for royal robes. Drop spinning is fun and relatively easy to learn. By the end of the first class you will have learned the basics of this art, and will begin forming yarn on your own drop spindle. The remaining classes will be spent spinning, troubleshooting difficulties, and learning to "wind off" and set your yarn.

Instructor: Laura Zielinski Supply Fee: $20 Class Fee: $65