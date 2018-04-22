Field Report w/Buffalo Gospel

On the heels of their stand out performance opening for former band mate Justin Vernon on “BON IVER: FOR EMMA, TEN YEAR,” Field Report are excited to play two hometown shows at the intimate Back Room @ Colectivo.

Front man Chris Porterfield started as a member of the folk-rock group DeYarmond Edison with Vernon (Bon Iver​). When the band decided to relocate to North Carolina 2006, Porterfield opted to stay in Wisconsin. After spending the next few years writing and refining his own songs, Porterfield joined forces with Barry Clark (bass), Devin Drobka (drums) and Thomas Wincek (founding member of Volcano Choir​, keys) combining their own unique styles and influences to create a sound that Paste called “dynamic and earnest, familial and familiar.” Field Report was born and soon found themselves opening for artists such as Counting Crows, Emmylou Harris, Jeff Tweedy and Aimee Mann​.