Fill The Circle For BLM
Drexel Town Square (Oak Creek) W Town Square Way, Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
For George Floyd, for BLM and for our community to come together in support. We are going to try to fill the circle with positive chalk art.
During this event we will not be marching or chanting. This is an art event, not associated with any marches that may have been posted on other sites. This is a solemn event to express your views thru positive chalk art.
