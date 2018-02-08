Film Screening: An American Ascent

A staggering number of people of color don’t consider the outdoors as a place for them. By taking on the peak of Denali, the continent’s biggest mountain, nine African-American climbers set out to build a legacy of inclusion in the adventure community. An American Ascent addresses often overlooked issues of race and the outdoors as it chronicles the team up the mountain. Refreshments provided. Please register by February 7th.

Thu., Feb. 8 | 5 - 6:30pm

For adults, teens and accompanied children | $3 suggested donation