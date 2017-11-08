Film Screening- Cheshire, Ohio: An American Coal Story

The Sierra Club Beyond Coal Campaign is hosting a FREE film screening at the River Bend Nature Center in Racine, WI followed by a discussion with the film’s producer Eve Morgenstern! The Cheshire, Ohio story has disturbing similarities to the struggle of families living near the Oak Creek power plant here in southeast Wisconsin. Here is an interesting story about our local struggles: https://www.racinecountyeye.com/cost-coal-plant/

About the film:

"A gun toting 83-year old woman refuses to sell her house to the power plant next door. But despite her refusal, the plant has moved ahead with their 20 million dollar deal to buy out most of Cheshire and bulldoze all the homes. What happened in this Ohio River town overrun by one of the largest coal-fired power plants in the world? A story of money, power and the increasingly difficult choices we face surrounding coal and the environment, Cheshire, Ohio makes us think twice about home.”

You can watch a trailer here: https://youtu.be/K0Vns-VLa6s

