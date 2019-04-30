Film Screening: 'Citizen Jane'
East North Avenue Library 2320 North Cramer Street , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Jane Jacobs, author of The Death and Life of Great American Cities, helped change the way we look at urban living. Citizen Jane focuses on Jacobs’ most consequential battle in the 1960s, when she went up against a ruthless New York City power broker—and won. This free screening marks the beginning of 2019 Jane’s Walk MKE, a month of free resident-led neighborhood tours and explorations throughout Milwaukee.
