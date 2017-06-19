Film screening: "Honeyboy and the History of the Blues" w/musical performance (4pm)

Event time: 4-6pm

Chicago filmmaker Scott Taradash wrote, produced, directed and edited the award-winning feature documentary “Honeyboy and the History of the Blues.” This film won top awards at film festivals and a slot in the Scorsese/PBS series “The Blues.” “Honeyboy” is distributed internationally through Octapixx, Int’l.

A legendary musician, and a performer at the inauguration of President Barack Obama, David 'Honeyboy' Edwards was born on a plantation, hopped trains playing guitar around the country at age 16, and became an early pioneer of the musical phenomenon known as the blues. Here is a biographical journey that is as much the story of the man as it is about the music that he helped to create. It tells the story of Honeyboy's life, from leaving school to help his parents pick cotton as Mississippi sharecroppers, to playing country blues in front of enthusiastic audiences around the world. The documentary features performances and stories from Honeyboy, and commentary from musicians Sam Carr, B.B. King, Willie Foster, Big Joe Williams, Keith Richards, Lucinda Williams, Joe Perry, and Robert Cray, author Ace Atkins, Alligator Records' CEO Bruce Iglauer and Honeyboy's manager Michael Frank.

Price: Free, but need to register at https://on.spingo.com/e/film_screening_6_generations