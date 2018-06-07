Film Screening -- "Milwaukee: A City Built on Water"
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
In "Milwaukee: A City Built on Water", historian John Gurda explores how the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan spurred Milwaukee's growth while also viewing the Wisconsin Historical Society's Water Exhibit "Great Lakes Small Streams: How Water Shapes Wisconsin". Refreshments provided. Please register by Wednesday, June 6.
