Film screening: "Six Generations of the Blues: From Mississippi to Chicago" w/musical perfromance (4pm)

Event time: 4-6pm

This is a rare opportunity to enjoy a show with a historic lineup that includes six generations of distinguished blues musicians, all of whom recorded for Chicago blues label Earwig Music Company, The audience will be up close and personal with 93-year-old Grammy Award Winner, guitarist David Honeyboy Edwards, John Primer – the last lead guitarist in the Muddy Waters Blues Band, and Big Jack Johnson and the Oilers – the quintessential electric Delta Blues trio. Chicago bandleaders/session players Aron Burton, Johnny Drummer, Rodney "Hotrod" Brown and Willie "Big Eyes" Smith also perform. Also featured are Rob Stone, Chris James, Patrick Rynn and Kenny "Beedy-Eyes" Smith. Live performance footage from the 2nd annual Blues on the North concert sets the background for beautifully edited footage and interviews from the Delta ,and archival interviews with Blues Legends, H Bomb Ferguson, Sunnyland Slim and oral historian, Studs Terkel. This documentary is a concert film combined with interviews of many of the musicians. The June 2009 concert marked the 30th Anniversary of the Chicago based blues label Earwig Music Company. The concert and film producers Lynn Orman Weiss and Michael Frank will be on hand for a Q &A after the film.

Price: Free, but need to register at https://on.spingo.com/e/film_screening_6_generations