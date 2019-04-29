Film Screening: 'The Pursuit'
Marcus Southgate Cinema 3330 S. 30th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Professional musician turned economist Arthur Brooks travels around the globe in search of an answer to the question of how we can best help to lift up the world—starting with those at the margins of society? His journey takes him through the streets of Mumbai, India, a town in Kentucky left behind by the global economy, a New York homeless shelter, a Barcelona, Spain, street protest and a Himalayan Buddhist monastery.
Marcus Southgate Cinema 3330 S. 30th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
