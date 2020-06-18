Fire Joseph Mensah & Chief Weber! Rally and Banner Drop

The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, Youth Rising Up, and the Black Educators Caucus MKE will be supporting the families of Alvin Cole and Jay Anderson in filing a complaint to the Wauwatosa City Clerk. We demand justice for Alvin Cole, Jay Anderson and Antonio Gonzales, who were all murdered by the serial killer cop Joseph Mensa.

Wauwatosa PD has a long history of racist violence and the people must fight back! Join us in formally submitting these complaints: afterwards we will march to The Cheesecake Factory by Mayfair Mall, where Alvin Cole was murdered by Joseph Mensa. We will also be participating in a banner drop.

We will be meeting at 7725 W North Avenue (Wauwatosa City Hall) at 2PM, and then marching to Mayfair Mall to meet up with another group of protestors being led by Community Task Force and the Cole Family.

Feel free to message our page if you have any questions! Let us know if you're planning on joining the car caravan.