First Fridays: Mic Over Matter (6pm)

“First Fridays” is presented on the first Friday of the month inside the Cedarburg Cultural Center located at W62 N546 Washington Avenue. Now in its fifth season, First Fridays has become a gathering place for the community while providing a space to showcase upbeat music from emerging artists. Guests will be greeted to a singer songwriter performance at 6:00 pm followed by the featured band at 7:00 pm. First Fridays provides a kid’s craft hour 6:00–7:00 pm. Other activities include a local handmade art show and monthly art exhibit. The lights go down and the party turns up as the headliner takes the stage and the Center’s full cash bar and dance floor multiply the fun.

$5 - Non-Members

Free - CCC Members