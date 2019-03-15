First Stage presents: BIG RIVER: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn

Adapted for family audiences from the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical,BIG RIVER: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn tells the story of Huck and his friend Jim, a slave, as they travel along the mighty Mississippi River. Huck tries to help Jim escape to freedom and reunite with his family. Their shared journey of discovery proves humorous, suspenseful and heartwarming. Mark Twain’s timeless classic comes alive on stage at First Stage in this coming-of-age musical which features live bluegrass music with fiddles, guitar, harmonica, piano and more. With captivating live music under the musical direction of Paul Helm and with new arrangements and orchestrations by William Yanesh, BIG RIVER: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn will inspire as it enlightens. This is aworld premiere co-production with The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, in association with Rogers and Hammerstein Theatricals and First Stage. Support for BIG RIVER comes from Sponsor, Actuant Corporation, Producers, Julia and Bladen Burns, with workshops and related activities sponsored by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

BIG RIVER: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn runs March 15 – April 14, 2019 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at www.firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately 90 minutes, including intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 10 – 17+.

Performances:

Friday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. – OPENING NIGHT

Saturday, March 16 at 3:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 at 1:00 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19 at 7:00 p.m. – PAY WHAT YOU CHOOSE PERFORMANCE

Saturday, March 23 at 1:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – SENSORY FRIENDLY PERFORMANCE at 3:30 p.m. performance

Sunday, March 24 at 1:00 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. – TECH TALK following the 3:30 p.m. performance

Saturday, March 30 at 1:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 31 at 1:00 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. – TECH TALK following the 3:30 p.m. performance

Saturday, April 6 at 1:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 7 at 1:00 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 at 1:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 at 1:00 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. – ASL INTERPRETED PERFORMANCE at 1:00 p.m. performance

For more information, please visit www.firststage.org or call: (414) 267-2961.