First Stage presents: Matilda

Milwaukee theater audiences young and old are in for a real treat this January when First Stage proudly presents Roald Dahl’s MATILDA The Musical. Based on the bestselling novel, this full-length Tony Award-winning musical tells the amazing story of a most unlikely heroine. Unloved by her parents and belittled by her child-hating headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, Matilda boldly steps up to set things right with her cleverness, the help of her friends and the support of her kind-hearted teacher, Miss Honey. She proves to audiences that everyone has the power to change their story. The First Stageproduction of MATILDA The Musicalwill feature three Young Performers – Taylor Arnstein, Reese Belland Marina Evans – who alternate playing the title role of Matilda. This production is presented by the Molitor Foundation.

Roald Dahl’s MATILDA The Musical runs January 11 – February 24, 2019 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at www.firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately two hours and 40 minutes, including intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 8 – 18+.

Tickets start at $25 – Tickets may be purchased at www.firststage.org or through the Marcus Center Box Office, in person at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee or by phone (414) 273-7206 or toll free at (888) 612-3500. The number for TDD (for deaf and hard of hearing patrons) is (414) 273-3080. MATILDA tickets make great gifts for the holidays!

Performances:

· Friday, January 11 at 7:00 p.m. – OPENING NIGHT

· Saturday, January 12 at 1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, January 13 at 1:00 & 6:00 p.m.

· Tuesday, January 15 at 7:00 p.m. – PAY WHAT YOU CHOOSE PERFORMANCE

· Friday, January 18 at 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, January 19 at 1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, January 20 at 1:00 & 6:00 p.m.

· Friday, January 25 at 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, January 26 at 1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, January 27 at 1:00 & 6:00 p.m.

· Friday, February 1 at 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, February 2 at 1:00 & 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, February 3 at 1:00 p.m.

· Friday, February 8 at 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, February 9 at 1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, February 10 at 1:00 & 6:00 p.m.

· Friday, February 15 at 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, February 16 at 1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, February 17 at 1:00 & 6:00 p.m.

· Friday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, February 23 at 1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, February 24 at 1:00 & 6:00 p.m. – ASL INTREPRETED PERFORMANCE at 1:00 p.m. performance

For more information, please visit www.firststage.org or call: (414) 267-2961.