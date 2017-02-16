First Stage presents: TXT U L8R

Event time: March 10 – 19.

Suggested for families with Young People ages 12 – 17 and up

First Stage Young Company, the Theater Academy’s award-winning training program for advanced high school actors, presents TXT U L8R from March 10 – 19, 2017 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center located at 325 W. Walnut Street, Milwaukee. Tickets are $14. Tickets are available online at www.FirstStage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961.

Honored as part of the Kennedy Center’s New Visions/New Voices conference in Washington D.C. in 2016, this original work by Eric Coble was written specifically for the Young Company. Set in a high school, the story explores communication in the digital age and questions what happens when our reliance on texting and the ease of non face-to-face communication is put to the test. “It’s a mystery, and there are a lot of laughs,” said playwright Eric Coble. “I hope the characters we follow feel real, like people we know, even as they’re coming from backgrounds that may not be our own. It’s a roller-coaster ride. With cell phones.”

· Friday, March 10 at 7:00 p.m. (OPENING NIGHT)

· Saturday, March 11 at 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, March 12 at 3:30 p.m. – SOLD OUT

· Saturday, March 18 at 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, March 19 at 3:30 p.m. – SOLD OUT

Price: Tickets are $14. Tickets may be purchased at www.FirstStage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961.