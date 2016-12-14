Fishing for Dinner Series
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Event time: Every Wednesday until Jan 18th from 6pm to 8:30pm and Saturday Jan 14 9am-2pm
In partnership with the Wisconsin DNR, the Hunger Task Force and the Pike Lake Fishing Club
Reel in dinner! Gear provided and no license required. Registration required. Join us for this multi-session series:
Fishing Techniques and Regulations
Wed., Jan. 4 & 11 | 6 - 8:30pm
Ice Fishing Expedition to Pike Lake State Park
Sat., Jan. 14 | 9am - 2pm
Meet at Washington Park
Cooking Demonstration at the Hunger Task Force Farm
Wed., Jan. 18 | 6 - 8:30pm
Price: For adults | $12 (Nonmembers: $15 ) for the entire series