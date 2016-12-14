Fishing for Dinner Series

Event time: Every Wednesday until Jan 18th from 6pm to 8:30pm and Saturday Jan 14 9am-2pm

In partnership with the Wisconsin DNR, the Hunger Task Force and the Pike Lake Fishing Club

Reel in dinner! Gear provided and no license required. Registration required. Join us for this multi-session series:

Fishing Techniques and Regulations

Wed., Jan. 4 & 11 | 6 - 8:30pm

Ice Fishing Expedition to Pike Lake State Park

Sat., Jan. 14 | 9am - 2pm

Meet at Washington Park

Cooking Demonstration at the Hunger Task Force Farm

Wed., Jan. 18 | 6 - 8:30pm

Price: For adults | $12 (Nonmembers: $15 ) for the entire series