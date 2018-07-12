Flirty Flip Flops
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Tuesday July 12th 6pm - 8pm
Show off your toes in a pair of cute & flirty flip flops you can easily make in an afternoon. You’ll need to bring an inexpensive pair of flip flops, 1 skein of Fancy Fur yarn and a “G” size crochet hook. Basic crochet experience needed
Instructor: Laura Zielinski. Class Fee: $30
Misc. Events, Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups