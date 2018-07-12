Flirty Flip Flops

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Tuesday July 12th 6pm - 8pm

Show off your toes in a pair of cute & flirty flip flops you can easily make in an afternoon.  You’ll need to bring an inexpensive pair of flip flops, 1 skein of Fancy Fur yarn and a “G” size crochet hook.  Basic crochet experience needed

Instructor: Laura Zielinski. Class Fee: $30

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
262-605-4745
