Flirty Flip Flops

Tuesday July 12th 6pm - 8pm

Show off your toes in a pair of cute & flirty flip flops you can easily make in an afternoon. You’ll need to bring an inexpensive pair of flip flops, 1 skein of Fancy Fur yarn and a “G” size crochet hook. Basic crochet experience needed

Instructor: Laura Zielinski. Class Fee: $30