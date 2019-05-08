Folk Night : Annie Bacon, Ben Harold & Anja Elise

Three takes on folk music, one great (free) night at Bremen Cafe.

Michigan songwriter Annie Bacon creates a lush, earnest folk-rock / Americana that reels between the pure tones of Stevie Nicks and the emotive storytelling arcs of Brandi Carlile. www.anniebacon.me

Ben Harold is a Milwaukee singer-songwriter and guitarist whose acoustic folk-rock sound brings a vibrant energy and deep feeling. www.benharoldmusic.com

Anja Elise is a seasoned singer, songwriter, performer and artist born in Michigan and now living in Milwaukee. She performed at Summerfest 2017 with The Eric Look Band and has had feature performances at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn and on multiple radio shows on 104.1 Riverwest Radio. www.anjaelisemusic.com