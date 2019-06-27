Folk Uke, the duo comprised of Amy Nelson & Cathy Guthrie, has gained quite a cult following, and their music has been featured in Orange Is The New Black and Supertroopers 2. "Folk Uke combines dulcet voices and sweet acoustic tones with aggressively salacious lyrical material, making for quite the clashing effect that however counter-intuitive it might seem on paper, creates an interesting, unique, and wholly enjoyable musical experience like no other" says savingcountrymusic.com.