Shank Hall
1434 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Events
Henhouse Prowlers
Tallan Noble Latz "3rd Annual Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute Show"
Popa Chubby
An Acoustic Evening with the Trashcan Sinatras
Stanley Jordan w/Mrs. Fun
Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials
Animation (A Tribute to RUSH)
Jared James Nichols
Martha Wainwright
Martin Barre Band
Nora Jane Struthers
Nick Moss
The Stone Foxes w/ Liv Mueller
The Tangent w/Nick Turner's Hawkwind & Karmakanic
Dead Boys 40th Anniversary Tour w/Cheetah Chrome & Johnny Blitz, and The DUIs
Barns Courtney