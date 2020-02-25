Nektar Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Milwaukee Show

× Expand Photo courtesy of the artist Nektar performs at 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Shank Hall.

Like a few other English bands, Nektar first found success in another country—in this case, Germany (which is why the name is spelled with a “K”). They released some classic psychedelic-prog albums in the early 1970s, including Remember the Future, Recycled and their stateside breakthrough, Down to Earth. After their eventual splintering and a 2003 reunion tour, the magic in the music seemed missing.

Original members Derek “Mo” Moore (bass), Ron Howden (drums) and Mick Brockett (special effects, lights and lyrics) marked the band’s 50th anniversary by producing a concept suite of songs, titled The Other Side. The music features past members Ryche Chlanda (guitars, lead vocals), Randy Dembo (bass pedals, acoustic guitar) and Kendall Scott (keyboard).

A tour began in late 2019 and rolls into Milwaukee’s Shank Hall Monday, March 2. The stop is special because of the connection to the town’s German population—Nektar was more popular here than in many U.S. cities in the ’70s. The legendary Brockett light production will be in full-on mode.

“This is our 50th year, we put the band together for the new project, and now, a tour—and the music is great,” says Moore. “It’s every bit a follow-up to Recycled, and folks are loving it.”

The band took to social media last August with a Kickstarter campaign to record an anniversary project, while the music itself came from 1978 writing sessions in Moore’s basement. Since 1978, various touring projects sported different band configurations; the 2016 death of original guitarist and vocalist Roye Albrighton threatened to curtail any further activity.

Two years later, New Nektar was organized and still tours under that name, although Moore, Howden and Brockett have left and re-formed under the Nektar umbrella. The Other Side features familiar elements of progressive rock with classical influences.

Moore explains that he became available for touring “because of selling my contractor business for construction and plumbing” in April 2019. “That itch for music and the anniversary kind of propelled things—the band really sounds great, and we’re playing about 60% of the back catalogue at a given show, Milwaukee included.”

