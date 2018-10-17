It’s somewhat ironic that Dave Grohl went from drumming in Nirvana—the most disruptive rock band of a generation, to fronting Foo Fighters—one of the most establishment-minded institutions on rock radio. Credit Grohl this, though: His consistency has been impressive. Even if Foo Fighters aren’t blowing minds much these days, they’re cranking out reliable solid records, including last year’s Concrete and Gold. Produced by pop hitmaker Greg Kurstin, that album features a surprising array of guests—Justin Timberlake, Paul McCartney, Boyz II Men singer Shawn Stockman, jazz saxophonist Dave Koz—without ever veering too far outside of the band’s proven lane of anthemic rock.