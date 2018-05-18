The American Culinary Federation (ACF) of Milwaukee, Chef and Child Foundation will host a Food & Wine Extravaganza to benefit the Kids Culinary Summer Camp.

The event will be held Friday May 18, 2018 at 6PM at the Wauwatosa Womans Club 1626 N.

Wauwatosa Avenue.

Local talented chefs and restaurants will provide exquisite dishes from their superb menus accompanied by live music, raffle, food/wine pairing and cooking demonstrations.

This will be the 3rd annual kids culinary summer camp. Last year, 2017, ACF registered 65 kids for a one-week session. The kids learned to cook culinary meals that represented various cultures, kitchen safety, sanitation, teamwork, and skill building.

To end the camp, the kids prepared a fantastic Sunday brunch that was enjoyed by 200 guests.

To purchase tickets go to www.lisakayecatering.com