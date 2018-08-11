Juke Box Hero Foreigner will take the Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. From “Feels Like the First Time” to “I Want to Know What Love Is,” the legendary rockers have produced hit after hit since the late 70s. One of the world’s best-selling groups of all time, original member Mick Jones continues to tour and sweep audiences off their feet. Since its inception in 1976, Foreigner has sold more than 80 million records, including 37.5 million in the U.S.

American rock band Living Colour will open the show. The group won two Grammy Awards for the hit single “Cult of Personality” and the album “Time’s Up” in 1990 and 1991, and were awarded as Best New Artist at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards. Following the group’s separation in 1995, they reunited in 2000.

All seating for this show is reserved. Tickets are $39 and $29.