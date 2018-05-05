The Four Loves: Selected Songs presented by Chant Claire Chamber Choir

Chant Claire Chamber Choir is a Milwaukee choir dedicated to bringing challenging, high-quality choral music to singers and audiences in southeast Wisconsin. Our mission is to create authentic music while fostering an authentic community. Chant Claire’s Spring Concert will take place on Saturday, May 5th at 7pm at Divine Mercy Parish in the city of South Milwaukee at 800 Marquette Avenue. Our theme, The Four Loves, is based on the four Greek words for different kinds of love: Storge (familial or familiar affection or empathetic bond), Philia (friendship), Eros (romantic bond) and Agape (Godly or self-sacrificial love).

The concert will demonstrate the depth and breadth of these universal themes through selections that represent a diverse array of genres and time periods. Selections include Paul Meleor’s “Ubi Caritas” written for the Royal Wedding of 2011, Rene Clausen’s “Set Me as a Seal,” Macedonian folk song “Sto mi e milo,” Irish folk songs “Finnegan’s Wake” and “Mo Ghille Mear (My Gallant Hero),” J. David Moore’s setting of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” Mack Wilberg’s raucous “Cindy” and much more. Seating is first-come, first-serve general admission with a suggested $10 donation. Preferred seating for the concert is available for a donation of $20+ at www.chantclaire.org. See our Facebook page for more details.

chantclaire.org

facebook.com/chantclaire

Instagram: chant_claire

Twitter: chant_claire