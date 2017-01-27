The Four Tops w/Milwaukee Children's Choir

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 7:30pm

THE FOUR TOPS

with Milwaukee Children’s Choir

Thursday, February 23

Doors 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM

The Pabst Theater

JOIN US FOR AN EVENING WITH THE FOUR TOPS!

The Four Tops, spent years singing jazz, soul music, R&B, disco, adult contemporary, and hard rock. Their first Motown hit, “Baby I Need Your Loving” in 1964, made them stars. By 1990, with 24 Top 40 pop hits to their credit, the Four Tops were inducted into the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME. Today, they continue to be a hit in concert, and a testament to the enduring legacy of the Motown Sound they helped shape and define. Special guests for this performance include Milwaukee Children’s Choir.

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
