The Four Tops w/Milwaukee Children's Choir

Event time: 7:30pm

THE FOUR TOPS

with Milwaukee Children’s Choir

Thursday, February 23

Doors 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM

The Pabst Theater

JOIN US FOR AN EVENING WITH THE FOUR TOPS!

The Four Tops, spent years singing jazz, soul music, R&B, disco, adult contemporary, and hard rock. Their first Motown hit, “Baby I Need Your Loving” in 1964, made them stars. By 1990, with 24 Top 40 pop hits to their credit, the Four Tops were inducted into the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME. Today, they continue to be a hit in concert, and a testament to the enduring legacy of the Motown Sound they helped shape and define. Special guests for this performance include Milwaukee Children’s Choir.