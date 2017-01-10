The Fourth Annual Guitar Festival and Concert
Latino Arts 1028 S. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Event time: 7pm-10pm
Youth Competition featuring World-Class Judges – Morning
Master Class featuring Rene Izquierdo & Isaac Bustos – Afternoon
Concert Featuring Rene Izquierdo & Isaac Bustos
Plus Advanced and Intermediate Divisions of the Youth Competition Winners
Latino Arts Auditorium at 7:00 p.m.
The Latino Arts Strings Program is inviting classical guitarists of all ages to participate in the festival. A panel of local and international classical guitarists will select one winner from each level, Intermediate and Advanced. The winners of the competition will perform with our guest artists during the Guitar Festival Concert. All events are open to the public.
For performance dates, times, venue information, competition rules, and performer biographies, visit http://www.latinoartsinc.org/Strings/GuitarFestival.htm
To register or buy tickets for the concert, visit http://2017youthguitarcompetition.mivoz.com/