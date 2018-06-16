The Fox Point Farmers’ Market will be in the parking lot of North Shore Congregational Church, 7330 N, Santa Monica Blvd. this summer. The market will be open every Saturday from 8:00 to noon from June 16 and through October 13.

The market is “going green” this year. Single use plastic bags will be replaced with biodegradeable, compostable bags. Reusable mesh and cloth bags will be available at the market information table. Fox Point is the leader in Wisconsin in initiating this program according to the Wisconsin Farmers Market Association.

This year’s market features new vendors, story time, new ready-to-enjoy food choices and picnic tables. Family fun and leashed dogs always welcome!

Call Mary: 414-352-0555 or e-mail: fpfm2003@wi.rr.com for more information.